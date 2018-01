× Person shot, injured in north Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot and injured in north Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 4:47 p.m. at the intersection of Greenbriar Road and North Church Street.

The victim was conscious and alert when officers arrived.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or what led up to the shooting.

36.128507 -79.789101