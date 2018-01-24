× NFL says Panthers did not violate concussion protocol with Cam Newton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL and NFLPA announced Wednesday morning that the Carolina Panthers did not violate concussion protocol after Cam Newton was injured in the team’s wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 7.

“Mr. Newton was properly evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent and did not sustain a concussion,” the NFL said in a statement.

During the game, Newton was sacked and driven to the ground by Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata. He was taken to the sideline medical tent for an evaluation and was cleared after missing just one play.

According to ESPN, the NFL found that he did injure his right eye, but that protocol was followed.

Carolina lost the game 31-26.