× Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in Mariah Woods’ death, chloroform determined cause of death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — The boyfriend of Mariah Woods’ mother has been charged in the little girl’s death, according to a press release.

Adolphus Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder. Records show Kimrey is also charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death.

A toxicology report determined that chloroform was the cause of death.

Woods’ body was found on Dec. 2 by a dive team around 5:30 p.m. in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

Mariah was missing for five days before her remains were found.

Kirmey was taken to jail on no bond.