Mickey Snow's trial delayed after flaws found in Eden prostitution cases

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Convictions could be set aside and new charges issued after prosecutors found dozens of errors in the indictments of four people who pleaded guilty to buying and selling teenage girls in Eden for sex.

The errors also will indefinitely delay the trial of Mickey Dale Snow, 77, of 318 Bearslide Court in Eden.

Snow faces nine charges: patronizing a minor prostitute, promoting prostitution, advancing prostitution, and two counts each of statutory rape, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

Prosecutors sought the delay to deal with fallout from the errors in the related cases.

