Man injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot in Burlington Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

At about 7:10 p.m., officers went to 21 Oakes Circle in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers found Mozarrod Alshamir Shakur Lyons suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

Lyons was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental or not.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.