× Judge sentences Nassar up to 175 years: ‘I just signed your death warrant’

Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced ex-Team USA doctor Larry Nassar up to 175 years in prison for sexual assault Wednesday afternoon.

“Because the crime, all of the crimes, the depth of them have cut into the core of this community and many communities in all of the families and people we don’t even know,” Judge Aquilina said about her decision behind the sentencing.

She called handing down his sentence a “privilege.”

“I just signed your death warrant,” she said.

More than 150 women came forward during his sentencing hearing to tell their stories of Nassar’s abuse.