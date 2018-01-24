Husband and wife shot in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the husband and wife who were shot in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to a press release.

At about 10 p.m., Emmanuel Lee Alexander and his wife, Wanda Annette Alexander drove to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road for a pre-arranged meeting. When they arrived at the location, a man began shooting at them.

Wanda was shot several times in the face and torso but was able to ask a nearby resident for help. The person called 911.

Upon arrival, first responders found Emmanuel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanda was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Officers are searching for a dark sedan that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.