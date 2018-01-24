Greensboro program helps pregnant girls and new moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Just six months ago, Nyeasia Tinley's life looked a lot different for her and her one-year-old son Kaylub.

The single mother was homeless and struggling.

Then, she found "My Sister Susan's House" in Greensboro.

It's a transitional living program for pregnant girls and new moms between the ages of 16 and 21.

Supportive Housing Program Director Sarah Roethlinger says Nyeasia's struggle is one she hears a lot.

"It's hard enough being an adult mom -- I know that from my own experience," she said. "I can't imagine being a young teen mom, being single and having to do it all on your own."

The house opened in 2010.

Girls like Nyeasia live there for up to 18 months at no cost, get counseling, learn life skills and even take parenting classes.

As for Nyeasia's path, it's never been more clear.

And thanks to the program, she can focus on what matters most right now: Being a mom and a student.