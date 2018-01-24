Greensboro police say community watch programs make neighborhoods safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Are you looking to make your neighborhood a safer place to live for yourself and your neighbors?

The Greensboro Police Department says starting a community watch group could help.

"The community watch does help keep crime down, nothing is full-proof, but it is proven that community watch neighborhoods have lower crime," said Officer Ben Wingfield with Greensboro Police Department.

Take the Old Starmount neighborhood, for example, they have had a community watch program for the last 14 years and have one of the lowest crime rates in the city.

"The goal is to keep everybody as safe as possible by educating and keeping them informed," said Bev Andrews one of the co-coordinators for Old Starmount's community watch program.

Andrews says getting out of your house and getting to know your neighbors is a great way to start.

"You become friends and friends take care of friends," Andrews said.

Andrews believes the key to a safer neighborhood is communicating with your neighbors and developing a relationship with them and your local police department.

If you would like to start a community watch program in your Greensboro neighborhood click here, find your neighborhood and that will give you the contact information for your community resource officer.