Greensboro gas station's pumps reopen after fuel mix-up

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro gas station has reopened their pumps after a fuel mix-up earlier this month.

The BP on Fleming Road was forced to close their pumps after diesel fuel was put in the gasoline tanks.

“As of 6:30 p.m., the previously condemned gasoline and diesel products at the Fleming Road BP have been tested and approved for sale by the inspector. The station has reopened,” according to Marcus Helfrich, North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Motor Fuels Laboratory program manager.

“Pope Transport has been very helpful in trying to get this problem resolved for us and our customers,” said Jeff Mercer, Family Fare business consultant. “On behalf of Family Fare I want the public to know that we are deeply sorry about what happen at our Fleming Road location.