Cooking with your favorite Girl Scout cookies

ADVANCE, N.C. — It is Girl Scout Cookie season! Of course, you can enjoy them right out of the box, or you can create new recipes to experience their gooey goodness.

Shannon Smith got some great ideas at Tanglewood Pizza Company in Advance on this Recipe Wednesday.

Thin Mint Cheesecake Pizza

Ingredients:

1 8ounce cream cheese

10 thin mint cookies

(mix and spread on pizza crust

1 pizza crust

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Add Carmel sauce

Egg Roll Mix

Ingredients:

Pick your choice of meat

4 ounces of mushrooms

1 chopped carrot

1 chopped onion

1/2 cups of water chestnuts chopped

2 tablespoons of cilantro

Directions:

Sauté and mix

Peanut Sauce

1/2 cup of peanut butter sandwich

Soy sauce or fish sauce

1 tablespoons ginger fresh

3 cloves of garlic

Zest of lime

2 tsp sesame oil

Directions:

Blend and serve

Caramel Delight Milkshake

Ingredients:

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream

10 Samoans cookies

1/3 cup heavy cream

Directions:

Top with whipped cream and garnish

