Cooking with your favorite Girl Scout cookies

ADVANCE, N.C. — It is Girl Scout Cookie season! Of course, you can enjoy them right out of the box, or you can create new recipes to experience their gooey goodness.
Shannon Smith got some great ideas at Tanglewood Pizza Company in Advance on this Recipe Wednesday.
Thin Mint Cheesecake Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 8ounce cream cheese
- 10 thin mint cookies
- (mix and spread on pizza crust
- 1 pizza crust
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- Add Carmel sauce
Egg Roll Mix
Ingredients:
- Pick your choice of meat
- 4 ounces of mushrooms
- 1 chopped carrot
- 1 chopped onion
- 1/2 cups of water chestnuts chopped
- 2 tablespoons of cilantro
Directions:
- Sauté and mix
Peanut Sauce
- 1/2 cup of peanut butter sandwich
- Soy sauce or fish sauce
- 1 tablespoons ginger fresh
- 3 cloves of garlic
- Zest of lime
- 2 tsp sesame oil
Directions:
- Blend and serve
Caramel Delight Milkshake
Ingredients:
- 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- 10 Samoans cookies
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Top with whipped cream and garnish
