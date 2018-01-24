Company recalls frozen meatballs distributed to North Carolina over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — A company is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products over listeria concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rich Products Corporation is recalling:

36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items were produced on Dec. 17, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 24, 2018, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service received notification from the firm that they shipped adulterated product into commerce.

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some of the recalled items may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.