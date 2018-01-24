City of Greensboro opens proposals for restaurant inside Cultural Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cafe Europa could face competition once their lease ends.

On Jan. 9, the request for proposals opened to all interested tenants for the existing space. On Jan. 10, the LeBauer Park's social media page posted the following:

"Greensboro Downtown Parks is seeking proposals for two food and beverage operations located within and adjacent to LeBauer Park. Option one is an outdoor kiosk located in DGI Market Square (Downtown Greensboro Inc.), and option two is a full service restaurant located in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center."

The outdoor the kiosk is formally Noma's.

The city of Greensboro is handling the RFB or "request for proposal" process through the deadline of Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. will handle the management of both properties on May 1.

Cafe Europa owner Jakub Pucilowski said that his business survived change in the past with the growth and construction of LeBauer Park and has faith that they will do the same even with the possibility of a move after the lease end.

"There’s a certain amount of apprehension, that being said I intend to enter the bid in good faith and I wish all the entrants the best of luck whoever they may be," Pucilowski said. "Our clients, our guests, our regulars, our friends have continued to shower us with their goodwill and support in more ways than one and I would like to thank them again."

The City of Greensboro sent the following statement on the situation.

"The City of Greensboro prides itself in working with local businesses and fostering an atmosphere of growth and development. As we do with all leased food providers, the City has requested an open and equitable bid process for this space. As first indicated to the incumbent in June 2017, the City looks forward to its submission as part of the process."