Cancer: Survivorship and New Normal

Transitioning out of active treatment can be a time of uncertainty for patients who have just overcome cancer and aren’t sure how to return to normal life. Since each patient’s needs are different, the Cone Health survivorship team creates individualized care plans for each patient that details the patient’s diagnosis, the treatment the patient received, as well as a schedule for follow-up visits. They review the care plan in person so the patient can ask questions, and they provide a list of support groups, classes and other resources offered by Cone Health or in the community.

Classes such as “Cancer Transitions” and the CARE program help survivors take control of their health through nutrition and exercise. Cancer Transitions is a free four-week workshop that includes gentle exercise, an exploration of easily accessible, nutritious foods and education on post-treatment topics.

The CARE program — Cancer Associated Rehabilitation and Exercise – is a specialized program for cancer patients that incorporates exercise, massage therapy, nutrition counseling, stress counseling and physical therapy. The program includes 48 sessions over 24 weeks.

The next Cancer Transitions workshops will be held on Thursday mornings from 9 to 11:30 a.m. starting April 21 for four weeks. For more information or to register, please call Sandy Hess in the Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional at 336-586-3583 or email Sandy.Hess@conehealth.com.

Support and care after cancer treatment can help everyone, men and women, reclaim their lives and well-being. The Wings to Recovery program at Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional helps newly diagnosed cancer patients connect to a volunteer mentor who has experienced cancer and completed treatment. Wings to Recovery mentors provide emotional support to newly diagnosed patients, offer an outlet for patients to voice their fears and concerns, help patients clarify issues and formulate questions they would like to discuss with their health care team and direct patients to other available community resources that may help them cope more effectively with their condition and treatment.

Spokesperson Background:

Rosa Davis is a registered nurse and the survivorship coordinator at Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional. Davis began the Wings to Recovery program at the Cancer Center back in 2007. She specializes in chemotherapy infusion nursing, earning an Associate’s degree in nursing from Alamance Community College. She was been with Alamance Regional Medical Center for 24 years.