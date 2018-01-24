Angry Taco Bell employee accused of beaning boss with hot burrito

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One Taco Bell employee in South Carolina is giving a new meaning to “fast-food,” according to WTVD.

Spartanburg police say an employee who was upset after being assigned a morning shift threw a hot burrito at his supervisor.

The incident happened on Monday after the supervisor allegedly told the employee to “stop being a crybaby,” right before she was beaned.

The woman had turned away when melted cheese from the airborne burrito splattered her left arm, side, and leg, the police report states.

Police say the irate fast-food worker didn’t stop there. He also took off his headset, broke it on his knee, and “stormed out.”

No arrests have been made and workers say there have been no further burrito casualties.

