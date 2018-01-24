× Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina 4-year-old

LAURINBURG, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina 4-year-old, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are looking for Raul Johnson. He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

The child was last seen on Village Drive walking toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 276-3385.