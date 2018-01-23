Woman, 2 dogs killed in overnight Reidsville house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A woman and two dogs are dead after an overnight house fire in Reidsville, according to Rockingham County fire officials.

The fire happened at about 2 a.m. at a home on Jett Drive. Officials say a husband and wife were trapped inside the home at the time of the fire.

The man was able to escape but the woman did not. Crews say the fire was too heavy for them to enter the side she was on.

The identity of the woman is unknown.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious but is under investigation.

