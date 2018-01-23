× Woman facing homelessness wins $390K lottery jackpot

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan woman says she was facing homelessness when she won $25,000 a year for life playing the lottery, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Shawna Donnelly, 50, said she could not believe it when her numbers matched all five white balls drawn on Jan. 15.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and had a feeling I should check my tickets,” Donnelly told lottery officials. “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!”

Donnelly said she faced numerous challenges over the past year.

“The last year has been the most difficult of my life,” she said. “I’ve been taking care of my mom full-time, and it’s hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Instead of collecting $25,000 each year, she chose the one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

Donnelly said she will use the money to buy a new home and car, then save the remainder.