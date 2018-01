Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your child may not be as thrilled as you are about bringing another baby home.

So, if your child is school age, parents can have them help prepare for the new baby.

Everything from fixing up the room, to picking out baby names.

It's a good idea to have older children visit the hospital so they can begin to feel a part of the new family.

Allow them to have a role in caring for the baby -- whether it is holding or feeding them.