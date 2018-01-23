× Vehicle in Battleground Avenue crash that killed 5 was not reported stolen, DA says; charges dropped

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New information came to light Tuesday involving a crash on Battleground Avenue that killed five people last year.

The Guilford County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that charges against Erica Leann Robinson, whom police said filed a false report, have been dropped.

Deputies said the 2003 silver Acura that ended up in a high-speed chase prior to the September crash was stolen.

The district attorney says after carefully reviewing body cameras worn that night and the police report, they have determined that Robinson never reported it stolen.

Instead, the DA said someone she loaned the car to never returned it.

The Acura was fleeing at an estimated 130 mph when it crashed into a 2012 Kia Optima carrying Alyssa “Allie” Mackenzie Bolick, 29, and Stephanie Louise Warshauer, 32, at the intersection of New Garden Road.

The women, along with three people inside the Acura — Deshon Lee Manuel, 42; Theresa Monique Kingcade, 34; and Bruce Wayne Hunt, 40 — died on impact.