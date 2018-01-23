Popular hot dog restaurant closes in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular hot dog restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem has closed its doors.

Skippy’s, located at 624 W. 4th St, announced its closing on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The post read, “We are very sorry to have to make this announcement but as of today Skippy’s has had to permanently close its doors. We have appreciated the support of our loyal customers over the past year and we will miss being a part of the downtown dining scene.”

Several users took to Facebook to express sadness over the decision.

Sandy Browder came to the defense of the owners, saying, “Oh my… a lot of heart and hard work by Matt and his Dad went into the past year at Skippy’s.”

Hal Boyle posted about the importance of supporting local business: “Hug your local small business whenever we can…”

Details about why the restaurant closed were not immediately available.