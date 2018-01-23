Suspects captured after running from traffic stop in High Point

UPDATE: Two people who ran from a traffic stop in High Point have been captured.
Editor’s note: It was previously reported that there was a shooting at this location. There has been no shooting and High Point Police confirmed.
HIGH POINT, N.C. -- There is heavy police presence at a scene in High Point Tuesday morning.
There is police activity near East Green Drive and Walnut Street in High Point (see locator video above). Numerous police are in the neighborhood leading into Walnut Street.
High Point Police said they are searching for two people that ran from a traffic stop.
35.955692 -80.005318