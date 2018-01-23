Police looking to interview 3 after man shot, killed at Wake Forest University event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have released photos of three men they’re looking to interview in connection with the death of a Winston-Salem State University football player who was shot and killed at an event at Wake Forest University Saturday morning.

Najee Ali Baker, 21, was taken to a hospital and died, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police were called to The Barn, an event venue on the school’s campus in the 1800 block of Wake Forest Drive, at about 1 a.m. after a gunshot was fired.

Police said the victim was shot following an argument. It happened at an event hosted by the Pi Omicron chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a Wake Forest University student organization.

Authorities are identifying and interviewing everyone who was involved in the altercation.

Winston-Salem police do not believe the shooter remained on campus. Nobody has been arrested in the shooting. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

The victim was a transfer student and walk-on to the Winston-Salem State University football team. His major was physical education.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.