× Police investigating homicide after man’s body found in dumpster in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have determined the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a dumpster Saturday and a homicide investigation is underway.

Authorities were called to Ivy Apartments at 2900 Ivy Avenue near East 30th Street shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Curtis Jermaine Farrow, 40, of Winston-Salem, was found deceased in a dumpster.

In a news release Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said Farrow died as a result of blunt force trauma and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who was in the area where Farrow’s body was put in the dumpster in the early morning hours of Saturday, who observed something suspicious, is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.