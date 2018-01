× Homicide investigation underway after 2 shot, 1 dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Beckford Drive and Fairfax Road.

Police have not released the condition of the second victim or any information on what led up to the shooting.

36.045091 -79.873472