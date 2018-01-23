× North Carolina man accused of beating girlfriend’s family’s newly adopted dog to death

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s family’s adopted dog to death.

According to WWAY, 21-year-old Christopher Simpson’s girlfriend’s family adopted the dog, named Axel, from New Hanover County Animal Services on Dec. 1.

On Christmas, Simpson went over to the family’s house to visit. While there, the family decided to go visit other family members for the holiday; however, Simpson did not want to go, and the family let him stay home and play video games.

While they were gone, Simpson called his girlfriend and told her that Axel peed on the floor. Simpson said he popped the dog on the butt and it bit him.

When the family returned, they couldn’t find Axel. That’s when they called their daughter and she told them Simpson didn’t know his own strength and killed the dog when he punched it.

A local veterinarian performed a necropsy and said it was the worst case of animal cruelty he’s ever seen. It was determined that Axel died of severe blunt force trauma and had bled out internally.

Simpson was arrested Monday and charged with felony animal cruelty. He has since posted a $2,500 bond.