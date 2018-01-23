× NC teacher accused of assaulting 14-year-old son at basketball game

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher has been suspended with pay after police said he assaulted his son at a basketball game, according to WTVD.

Jimmy Mallory, 48, allegedly beat his 14-year-old son during a basketball game at Flaherty Park Community Center in Wake County last week. Records show Mallory used his hands, feet, and teeth to harm the teen.

Mallory is a second-grade teacher at Brentwood Magnet Elementary School.

He was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Mallory was taken to the Wake County Detention Center on a $1,000 secured bond.