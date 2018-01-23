Mebane police search for man accused of robbing bank with scissors

MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank with scissors Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

At 12:29 p.m., officers came to the State Employees’ Credit Union at 1900 South N.C. 119 after a reported armed robbery.

Witnesses told police a man came into the bank and approached a teller demanding money while holding a pair of scissors.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Mebane police at (919) 563-9031.