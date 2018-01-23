× Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in living room floor in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in his living room floor last week, according to a news release.

Officers came to 114 Weatherwood Court, Apartment E, at 8:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Maurice McCullin, of the residence, dead in the living room floor. There were indicators in the apartment that McCullin’s death was suspicious, police said.

Winston-Salem police said in a Tuesday news release they have determined McCullin’s death is a homicide.

Detectives are attempting to determine McCullin’s whereabouts and activities in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.