Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who fired shots at Yadkin County deputy

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Yadkin County authorities are searching for a man accused of firing multiple shots at a deputy, according to Yadkin County Sheriff William Oliver.

At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to a home in East Bend in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies found it was occupied by two women and a man.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Benji Alton East, of Walnut Cove, ran into the woods and a deputy followed but eventually lost him. Sheriff Oliver says the suspect then fired two shots at the deputy.

When the deputy returned to the scene, the women had left in the vehicle.

A K9 team tracked East’s scent to an area on Butner Mill Road but deputies believe he was picked up by a vehicle.

East faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on government official and possession of firearm by a felon.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.