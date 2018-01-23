1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — At least one person is dead and “multiple” others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in southwestern Kentucky Tuesday morning, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.
The shooting happened at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
The suspect has been taken into custody.
Gov. Bevin confirmed the fatality on Twitter Tuesday morning.
36.857377 -88.401604