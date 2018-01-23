× 1 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Kentucky high school; suspect in custody

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. — At least one person is dead and “multiple” others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in southwestern Kentucky Tuesday morning, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said.

The shooting happened at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Gov. Bevin confirmed the fatality on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

FBI Louisville is aware of a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims. We are currently working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 23, 2018

1 person dead, multiple wounded in Kentucky high school shooting https://t.co/Xdr5ZpPX3P pic.twitter.com/HSDBvpHCjx — CBC World News (@CBCWorldNews) January 23, 2018

Caution: traffic backed up in front of North Middle School in Marshall County as families rush to reunite with their children after school shooting. pic.twitter.com/Z2Eg1QsrWz — Brianna Clark WPSD (@bclark_WPSD) January 23, 2018

Scene is secure. Still a heavy medical and police presence. pic.twitter.com/GZ8ELzA5GS — Bryce Mansfield (@BryceWPSDLocal6) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: One dead and several injured after school shooting at Marshall County High School. pic.twitter.com/DhIzxmHEWV — Bryce Mansfield (@BryceWPSDLocal6) January 23, 2018