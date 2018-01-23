× ‘Armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting at Yadkin County deputy captured

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of shooting at a Yadkin County deputy has been captured, according to Sheriff William Oliver.

At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to a home in East Bend in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies found it was occupied by two women and a man.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Benji Alton East, of Walnut Cove, ran into the woods and a deputy followed but eventually lost him. Oliver says the suspect fired two shots at the deputy.

When the deputy returned to the scene, the women had left in the vehicle.

Oliver said East was located and taken into custody at about 3:15 p.m. a few hundred yards from the home where he allegedly shot at the deputy. He had been hunkered down in the woods, Oliver said.

East faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on government official and possession of firearm by a felon.