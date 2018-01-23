× Airport authority puts PTI name change on hold

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport will keep its name for at least several months as the airport authority conducts a public study on whether to make a change, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

Public input will be a big part of that process, members of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.

“If there are better ideas we will certainly entertain those,” said Steve Showfety, chairman of the airport board.

The board voted unanimously to hire a marketing firm that will begin the process of “rebranding” the airport and find ways to invite public comment during the process.

