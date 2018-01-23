× 6-year-old North Carolina girl dies days after flu diagnosis

CARY, N.C. — A 6-year-old North Carolina girl died just days after being diagnosed with the flu, according to WTVD.

Emily Muth was diagnosed with the flu last Tuesday and died Friday night after being rushed to WakeMed in Raleigh. Muth’s death left her parents and her 8- and 10-year-old brothers shocked and heartbroken.

“Devastated. How could that even happen? I mean one day she’s fine, you know, and I mean she had the fever and she was a little achy,” her mother Rhonda Muth told WTVD. “Other than that, I mean, she had a runny nose and cough like typical, you know, and then she’s gone. It’s horrible. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

The parents said that when Emily first got sick Tuesday, they took her to an urgent care in Cary. A flu test came back positive.

Her mom was given a prescription for Tamiflu and was told to keep her hydrated. By Thursday, her fever was still up and down but much closer to normal than two days earlier.

On Friday, her breathing was labored, and at midday, her mother called an ambulance.

She said the paramedic told her the labored breathing was a typical symptom of the flu and that he thought her daughter would be OK.

But things changed when Emily stopped breathing several hours later.

Rhonda called 911 and Paramedics showed up quickly and took over CPR. But, by the time they got to WakeMed, it was too late.

“You know you always think that. You know what I mean? If they had said, ‘Get to the hospital.’ What could have been done? The ambulance that was called that Friday morning, they saw her state.”

The couple said they are not bitter, but, they are getting flu shots for their two boys — something Emily didn’t have.