3 arrested after multi-vehicle shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three people were arrested after people inside four vehicles started shooting at each other in High Point Monday evening, according to a press release.

The incident started at 5:19 p.m. in the area of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and South Scientific Street. Amar Clark, 33, who police say was involved in the shooting, is in serious condition at Moses Cone Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say he was taken to Wesley Long Hospital hospital by private vehicle in one of the SUV's involved in the shooting and later transferred to Cone.

High Point Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III confirmed this shooting is part of a trend of "violent individuals targeting each other" in High Point. He said the incident is not believed to be random.

At least one home in the area was hit by gunfire. Police say a woman's arm was grazed either by a bullet or shattered glass. She was not involved in the shooting and was treated for minor injuries.

The initial investigation led to the arrests of 21-year-old Zacchaeus Anderson, 16-year-old Jakhi Spriggs and 21-year-old Brandon Nie. All are charged with attempted murder. Additional charges are expected.

All three were taken to the High Point Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Ward at (336) 887-7877.