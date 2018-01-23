× 2 new arrests after multi-vehicle shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two additional arrests have been made after people inside four vehicles started shooting at each other in High Point Monday evening, according to a press release.

The incident started at 5:19 p.m. in the area of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and South Scientific Street. Amar Clark, 33, who police say was involved in the shooting, is in serious condition at Moses Cone Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say he was taken to Wesley Long Hospital hospital by private vehicle in one of the SUV’s involved in the shooting and later transferred to Cone.

High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III confirmed this shooting is part of a trend of “violent individuals targeting each other” in High Point. He said the incident is not believed to be random.

The initial investigation led to the arrests of 21-year-old Zacchaeus Anderson, 16-year-old Jakhi Spriggs and 21-year-old Brandon Nie. All are charged with attempted murder. All three were taken to the High Point Jail on a $1 million bond.

High Point police said in a Tuesday afternoon news release that Davie L. Wade, 23, and Brian K. Sykes, 21, both of High Point, were arrested in connection with the Monday night incident after a traffic stop Tuesday.

Officers initiated the traffic stop in the area of Leonard Avenue and University Drive and both Wade and Sykes fled the vehicle, the release said. Both were taken into custody.

Wade is charged with driving while license revoked, displaying a fictitious registration plate, carrying a concealed gun, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance and attempted murder.

Sykes is charged with level II trafficking heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor breaking and entering, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana.

No bond or court date information was available for Wade or Sykes.

Anyone with information on the Monday night shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.