2 face weapons charges after traffic stop in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men face weapons charges after a traffic stop in High Point, according to a news release.

Dwight A. Jackson, 28, of High Point, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

Curtis J. Mask, 21, of Jamestown, is charged with carrying a concealed gun.

At 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, High Point police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brentwood Street and Friends Avenue after seeing a car commit a traffic violation.

Jackson ran from the vehicle and was located by officers after a K-9 search led to a wooded area. He had an AR-15 rifle and two loaded magazines in his possession, the release said.

Mask was arrested after officers located a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

Jackson was placed in the High point Jail with no bond allowed and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 19.

Mask was issued a $1,000 unsecured bond with a court date of Feb. 19.