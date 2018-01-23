× 16-year-old shot at home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy was shot at a home in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon, according to officers on the scene.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Old Hollow Road around 3:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene said the teen was shot through the door.

The teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was conscious and alert while being transported.

There is no word on the extent of the teen’s injuries.

No suspects are in custody.