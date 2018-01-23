$10,000 reward offered after dognapping caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A dognapping was captured on camera in front of a California home, and now the family is offering a $10,000 reward to get their beloved pooch back.

The owners work for the Hilton family selling real estate, and when Paris Hilton posted the missing dog flyer to her 8 million followers on Instagram, the missing dog suddenly became famous.

"I'm absolutely in love with this dog and I haven't been able to sleep for the last 24 hours," Brandon Williams told KTLA.

Brandon and his wife have been frantically searching for their dog Charlie since Sunday afternoon. The Pomeranian was taken by a woman from their own driveway in Beverly Hills.

Williams says his wife got home around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and was taking their newborn baby and their daughter into the house when Charlie somehow got out. Within minutes the 2-year-old dog was gone, but their security system caught the theft on camera.

"I just want my dog back, I'm offering a $10,000 reward," Williams told KTLA.

In the security video, Charlie is seen walking along the driveway. A woman walks up and pets Charlie. She starts walking away, then picks Charlie up and appears to see the pooch has a collar with a tag.

After standing with the dog in her arms for about 45 seconds she walks away with Charlie.

"She's so precious and she's so sweet. She'll lick you to death and you know everybody's her friend and I'm sure whoever has her right now the dog's licking her to death," said Williams.

Williams said when he saw Charlie at a charity event two years ago it was love at first sight.

"I saw this dog - I had to have it. It was for charity and I'd always wanted a bear-faced Pomeranian. I will not be able to sleep until I find this dog," Williams said.

He posted signs all over the neighborhood hoping someone knows where Charlie is and brings her back.

Charlie does have a collar and a tag with the name 'Chuckie' on it with a phone number. The dog is also micro-chipped.