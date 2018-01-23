1 dead after tractor-trailer overturns, cab becomes submerged on I-85 in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Dive teams were dispatched after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 85 northbound in Guilford County and its cab became submerged in water at the Randleman Reservoir Tuesday morning.

Master Trooper Brandon Baker with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the tractor-trailer died in the crash.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. near mile marker 115. Two of three lanes are currently closed.

NCDOT released information about the crash:

Motorists are advised to take Exit 113C (I-74 West) and continue on I-74 West. Traffic should continue to Exit 71B (I-85 BUS North) and continue on I-85 BUS to reaccess I-85.

The incident is expected to end at 4 p.m.