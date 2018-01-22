Suspect sought after armed robbery at Graham bank

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a bank Monday morning.

At 9:57 a.m., Graham police officers came to the American National Bank at 842 S. Main St. after a reported armed robbery.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of currency and left the bank, last seen traveling south on foot.

On Monday afternoon, Graham police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Graham police at (336) 570-6711.