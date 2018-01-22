× Rockingham County deputies search for suspects in vandalism at schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two Rockingham County school grounds were vandalized and deputies are searching for suspects, according to a news release.

The vandalism happened at Bethany Elementary School and Bethany Community School.

The damage is believed to have been inflicted by four-wheelers or ATV-type vehicles between Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

The damage to the landscapes was valued at around $5,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.