Rockingham County deputies search for suspects in vandalism at schools
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two Rockingham County school grounds were vandalized and deputies are searching for suspects, according to a news release.
The vandalism happened at Bethany Elementary School and Bethany Community School.
The damage is believed to have been inflicted by four-wheelers or ATV-type vehicles between Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
The damage to the landscapes was valued at around $5,500.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.
36.433504 -79.829674