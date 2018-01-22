Rep. Mark Walker refuses pay during shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) is refusing his salary for the duration of the government shutdown.

Walker announced the move in a letter to Philip G. Kiko, the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The letter read: “As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example. Today, I wrote a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House refusing my salary as well. Our heroes deserve better than this.”

As long as 100,000 active duty service men and women based in NC are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example with my letter to the CAO of Congress refusing my salary as well. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/JlUmWI9JBW — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 21, 2018

The Senate is scheduled to have a key vote at noon Monday on a bill to reopen the government, which officially shut down Friday, and fund it for three weeks, though it’s unclear if this plan will win over enough Democrats to pass.

Read Rep. Walker’s full letter:

Dear Mr. Kiko, I have been informed that despite a lapse of appropriations and current government shutdown, Members of Congress will continue receiving their salary. Please withhold my pay until an appropriations agreement has taken effect. Sincerely,

Mark Walker

Member of Congress