‘Put the guns down’: A Greensboro mother’s plea after her 13-year-old son was shot on MLK Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Addrienne Ross says she and her 13-year-old son, Kelvin Harper, attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on MLK Boulevard in Greensboro last week.

“The day is very important to us,” Ross said.

Shortly after the parade ended, Greensboro police say someone fired shots while driving by. Harper was struck by a bullet.

“It hurt me,” Ross said. “I didn't know what to do. It’s my only boy. It's my baby boy.”

We sat down with Ross at Cone Hospital today, exactly one week after the shooting.

“I've been here since Monday,” Ross said. “I've been by his side and I'm not leaving his side.”

Ross said a bullet went into her son’s abdomen. She says he’s doing better, but they still are not sure he will be able to return home.

“He goes to Kiser Middle,” Ross said. “He plays football. He plays basketball. He has good grades.”

While she works to keep his spirits up at the hospital, Greensboro police are searching for the person responsible.

“I don't see how you could eat or sleep,” Ross said. “He is 13. He is a good boy. He doesn't deserve anything he is going through. It's not fair to him.”

Police told FOX8 they are having a hard time getting people to come forward with information.

Now, Ross is making a personal plea.

“If anyone has seen anything I do ask that they come forward because I wouldn't wish this on nobody else,” she said.

Ross also wants people to put a stop to the violence.

“Put the guns down,” Ross said. “The gun violence has got to stop, especially when it comes to shooting children. They are innocent and my baby was innocent.”