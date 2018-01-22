Program to keep college graduates in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There are thousands of college students who spend years going to school in Greensboro, but too often many of them leave the area after graduation.

“Most students leave after they graduate because there’s this assumption that there are no jobs for them in Greensboro, which is not true,” said Beth Mannella, program director for Opportunity Greensboro Fellows Program.

Action Greensboro is hoping to retain young talent through its Opportunity Greensboro Fellows Program.

Students can apply to earn a paid summer internship that could possibly lead to full-time employment.

It’s not a requirement for companies to hire the interns, but Mannella says she would often ask companies about how often interns are offered jobs.

The 2018 program includes a diverse group of companies.

“We have over 100 posted on the website currently and our goal is to have 125 opportunities, which would mean 125 students working and living and learning all about our city over the summer through these paid internship opportunities,” she said.

Nick Dasnoit went through last year’s program after graduating from Guilford Technical Community College.

He was interested in a career in information technology.

“Doing the internship at Global Brands Group, I was immersed into all the different areas of IT whether it be networking, engineering, help desk, desktop support, so I really got a hands-on feel for everything,” he said.

Dasnoit’s internship was extended and was able to make a connection through the fellows program to land his current job as a technician with Triad Tech Services.

“I don't think you can get that anywhere else, so that kind of propels you for success, but you have to take advantage of it,” he said.

Applications for the Opportunity Greensboro Fellows Program are being accepted through noon Feb. 26.

The program is not only open to local college students, but it’s also open to students who went to high school in Guilford County, but currently attend school outside of Greensboro.