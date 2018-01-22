Piedmont Triad roofers busy after snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Winter is normally a quiet time for local roofing companies, but the past few days have been nearly nonstop.

"We are busy all of the time," said Luke Wilson, with Skywalker Roofing. "We have five other job sites going on today."

Roofers are busy because last week's snow delayed current jobs.

"We started last Monday and we would have completed this job early last week," Wilson said. "But the snow came in and today is the first day we have been able to go back to work."

Another reason local roofers are busy is that melting snow from roofs are getting into homes.

"All of the snow melting from the roof and the water is running everywhere and water can do funny things it normally wouldn't do," Wilson said.

Spaces between the chimney and exposed pipes are places where melting snow can get into your home. To prevent this problem, Wilson said you can pay a little more to place an ice and water shield on your roof.

"I would say if your roof is over 10 years old, I would get an inspection done to make sure you don't have any problems," he said.

Before you hire a roofer to repair or replace your roof, make sure they are insured and recommended by the Better Business Bureau.