People work up sweat at Kernersville gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- It doesn't take long to work up a sweat at Triad Indoor Rowing in Kernersville.

Rowing is a full-body workout that uses roughly 86 percent of your muscles in one movement.

It's so tough, you'd never know the struggles many members face outside the gym.

And that's why Jobie Frisby opened the gym last year.

"You go at your pace or what's comfortable for you to push," he says.

Todd Bryant Rows to lose weight. in the last two years, he's dropped a hundred pounds -- and twenty since he started rowing last September.

"I can come in and I can row every single day," he said. "you can get a great workout, you can get your sweat on, and you can walk away from that and not feel like I've been beaten up."

Learn more here.