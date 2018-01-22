× Parents say NC woman who killed her 2 children ‘never had a mental problem’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a North Carolina woman who allegedly killed her two children before jumping off a bridge earlier this month said she “never had a mental problem,” according to WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 34-year-old Christina Treadway killed her two children, 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and 3-year-old Iliyah Miller, on Jan. 13 before jumping off the bridge on Interstate 485.

“She was just a lovely person. She was loved by so many people,” Patricia Treadway told WSOC. “She’s never had a mental problem. We never had a problem with Christina in any shape or form with mental or depression or anything to do with depression at all.”

The Treadways said that their daughter left the family a suicide note on Facebook with instructions to delete the note after reading what she had to say.

“She said she was sorry and to pretend to just forgive her and pretend she was 3,000 miles away happy,” Al Treadway said. “Part of the message that she left for us said she couldn’t leave her children without a mother and no one else would ever raise her kids. No one.”

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the deaths.

They say Christina was a singer and aspiring entrepreneur who wanted to start her own business to teach women about makeup and beauty and to encourage them to look and feel confident for job interviews.

The family said days before the death of their daughter and grandchildren, Christina made plans with her parents to move back to California.

“I would rather them investigate, and investigate, and investigate and find out exactly what happened, no matter what the result. Rather than just say, ‘Oh, she just snapped and jumped off a bridge.'”