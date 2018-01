CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been named the Arizona Cardinals’ new head coach, according to the Panthers’ official website.

Panthers losing another defensive coordinator. Steve Wilks will be named Cardinals new head coach later today, per source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 22, 2018

Jourdan Rodrigue, the Carolina Panthers reporter for the Charlotte Observer, says defensive line coach Eric Washington has been promoted to new defensive coordinator.

Source: Eric Washington will indeed be Carolina’s new defensive coordinator. A deal was constructed with Marty Hurney and Tina Becker two weeks ago for Washington, who was not under contract, to keep him in Carolina. I’m told the two worked hard to keep him in place. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 22, 2018

Wilks’ will replace Bruce Arians, who retired as the Cardinals’ head coach after the 2017 season.

To the Coach they call "Denzel," good luck in Arizona 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ifeiS5BGXR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 22, 2018

Recently on vacation, a person walked up to #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim and introduced himself. On a beach in the Carolinas, Keim was blown away by this impressive dude. It was Panthers DC Steve Wilks… who Keim is expected to hire as his new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2018

#AZCardinals are closing in on a head-coaching hire, sources tell me and @RapSheet, with #Panthers DC Steve Wilks emerging as the clear favorite. No other second interviews currently scheduled. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2018

Cardinals likely to have a new coach sooner than most of us thought. https://t.co/y1uMtvN6H7 — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 22, 2018

I LOVE IT. — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 22, 2018