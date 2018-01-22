Neighbors sick of trash-filled Davidson County property, home will be auctioned off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- "Every time I turn off this road or come onto this road, I'm going straight down the road and all I can see is nothing but trash," Andrea West said. "And all I can do is sit here and think, 'Wow, what kind of respect do people have?'"

West lived on Haden Grove Church Road, just off Old Salisbury Road near I-85, growing up and she still lives there today.

"This is a really knitted community, I mean we're all pretty together," she said. "It's pretty much family."

So it's hard for her to see what the big blue farm house down the street from her has turned into: a local dump.

"Ever since I can remember it's always, always looked like that," West said.

FOX8 did a report on this property a year ago and the problem hasn't been fixed.

You could furnish a couple rooms with the couches and mattresses in the front lawn, along with dozens of old televisions, VHS tapes, tires and bags and bags of torn up trash spread across the property, buried in the overgrown brush.

West thinks its inconsiderate for people to just view this place as a dump, especially since the actual dump is a couple miles down the road.

No one has lived in the home for years. The windows are busted out, mold creeps across the wooden frames of the door. Turns out, a notice was posted on the door by Davidson County Sheriff's Office. The property will be auctioned off on Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the owner owes the bank money and so the bank is executing the sale to reclaim some of the debt. The debt will not be passed on to the new owner, but Davidson County Planning and Zoning says it will still enforce local ordinances concerning the trash once new ownership is finalized. At that time, the new owner will have 90 days to comply.

For people who are proud to call this community home, they're tired of waiting for something to be done.

"Our family gets tired of it, you know what I'm saying?" West said. "And we end up going down there and picking up trash on the side of the road because it gets old. It looks trashy."